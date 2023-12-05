POMFRET, Md. – On Monday, December 4, 2023, at approximately 11:33 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Road) in the area of the Indian Head Rail Trail for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2013 Volvo S80 operated by Cyrus Amado Salazar Jr. (17 yoa) of Brandywine, MD was traveling on northbound Maryland Route 229 south of the Indian Head Rail Trail. Mr. Salazar Jr. failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking numerous trees. Mr. Salazar Jr. was not belted and was ejected from the vehicle and found with life threatening injuries. Mr. Salazar Jr. was ultimately transported to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, MD for treatment.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, investigators were informed Mr. Salazar Jr. was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Driver error and speed appear to be factors in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerma