Teen Ejected, Seriously Injured After Single Vehicle Crash In Charles County

POMFRET, Md. – On December 4, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., emergency personnel responded to the 6700 block of Bensville Road for a serious single motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a vehicle off the roadway and into a wooded area. One occupant had been ejected from the vehicle and was pinned under a tree branch. The individual was found unconscious and not breathing. Firefighters promptly worked to extricate the 17-year-old male from under the branch, and he was then transferred to EMS.

Initially, a MEDEVAC was requested for the occupant due to the severity of injuries. However, the request was subsequently canceled. The patient was instead transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center with CPR in progress.

We will provide further updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com