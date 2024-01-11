FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday night. The victim is 18-year-old Olamide Olakanye of Upper Marlboro. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

On January 9, 2024, at approximately 11:20 pm, officers responded to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road for the report of a shooting and single-car crash. Officers located the victim in the car suffering from a gunshot wound(s). He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Further investigation revealed the victim had been shot in the 1200 block of Dunbar Oaks Drive and drove himself away from that scene after the shooting and crashed in a wooded area on Sheriff Road.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0001989. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.