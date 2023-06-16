MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – A 19-year-old man was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Friday, June 16, 2023, as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation.

On Friday, June 16, 2023, at 9:43 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in the area of Budds Creek Road and Aviation Yacht Club Road in Budds Creek with CPR in progress.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was contacted and continued the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined that a 2017 Chevrolet truck and trailer was traveling westbound and making a right-hand turn into a driveway when a 2005 Harley motorcycle, operated by Michael Robert Benenati, age 19 of Mechanicsville, also traveling westbound, struck the truck on the rear passenger’s side. Benenati and his passenger, Ashlyn Nicole Summers, age 18 of Charlotte Hall, were ejected from the motorcycle.

Benenati was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased. Summers was transported by air to a regional trauma center for incapacitating injuries.

At this time, operator error appears to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any events leading up to it, and has not already provided a statement, is asked to call Cpl. Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8108 or email rachael.roszell@stmaryscountymd.gov.