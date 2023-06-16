Two Seriously Injured, One Flown Out After Collision Involving Motorcycle On Budds Creek Road

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On June 16, at approximately 9:43 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Budds Creek Road in the area of Aviation Yacht Club Road.

According to reports, a motorcyclist and a pick-up truck collided, resulting in two motorcyclists being seriously injured. Upon arrival, EMS immediately started CPR on one of the patients while a MEDEVAC was requested for the other.

The first patient was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, with CPR still in progress. Firefighters quickly established a landing zone for Maryland State Police, Trooper 7, in a nearby open field.

The second patient was transported by MSP Trooper 7 to the Baltimore Shock Trauma Center for treatment. Police are still investigating the collision and remain on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

