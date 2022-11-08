VOTE
VOTE

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Polls across Maryland will close today at 8:00 p.m., and anyone in line at that time will still be permitted to vote. Following polls closing, results will be reported to the Board of Elections.

It is unclear how long it may take to confirm the results for many races across the state and country tonight, however, we will be providing updates as they come in tonight. Stay tuned!

Maryland State Board of Elections

Unofficial 2022 Gubernatorial General Election Results for Charles County

Last refreshed: 11/08/2022 06:06:31 PM

Return to Election Result Index

NR: not reported

Governor / Lt. Governor

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Dan Cox and Gordana SchifanelliRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Wes Moore and Aruna MillerDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
David Lashar and Christiana LogansmithLibertarianNRNRNRNRNRNR
Nancy Wallace and Patrick ElderGreenNRNRNRNRNRNR
David Harding and Cathy WhiteWorking Class PartyNRNRNRNRNRNR
Kyle Sefcik and Katie Lee (Write In)UnaffiliatedNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Comptroller

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Barry GlassmanRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Brooke Elizabeth LiermanDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Attorney General

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael Anthony PeroutkaRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Anthony G. BrownDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

U.S. Senator

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Chris ChaffeeRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Chris Van HollenDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Scottie Griffin (Write In)DemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Andrew J. Wildman (Write In)UnaffiliatedNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Representative in Congress

District 5

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Chris PalombiRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Steny HoyerDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

State Senator

District 27

Vote for 1

(0 of 10 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Al LarsenRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Michael A. JacksonDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 28

Vote for 1

(0 of 34 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michelle M. TalkingtonRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Arthur Carr EllisDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

House of Delegates

District 27A

Vote for 1

(0 of 10 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Kevin M. HarrisDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 28

Vote for up to 3

(0 of 34 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
James AshburnRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Marquita BushrodRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Tyrone R. HallRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Debra DavisDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Edith J. PattersonDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
C. T. WilsonDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

County Commissioner President

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Joe CrawfordRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Reuben B. Collins, IIDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

County Commissioner

District 1

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Paul GenevieRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Gilbert “BJ” BowlingDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 2

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Alexandra RakRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Thomasina “Sina” CoatesDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 3

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Amanda StewartDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 4

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Stacey A. LehnRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Ralph E. Patterson, IIDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Judge of the Circuit Court

Circuit 7

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Monise Alexis BrownNRNRNRNRNRNR
Sarah Freeman ProctorNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large

Stuart R. Berger
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

Stuart R. BergerEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
YesNRNRNRNRNRNR
NoNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Terrence M. R. Zic
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

Terrence M. R. ZicEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
YesNRNRNRNRNRNR
NoNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Judge, Court of Special Appeals

Circuit 5

Laura S. Ripken
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

Laura S. RipkenEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
YesNRNRNRNRNRNR
NoNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

State’s Attorney

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Anthony “Tony” CovingtonDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Henry ThompsonRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Lisa E. YatesDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Register of Wills

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Jim CrawfordRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Loraine Davies HennessyDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Vote for up to 3

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Darlene M. BreckDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Peter MurphyDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Russell YatesDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Marie Wolfe (Write In)DemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Sheriff

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Troy BerryDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Board of Education At Large

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael “Mike” LukasNRNRNRNRNRNR
Letonya SmallsNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Board of Education

District 1

Vote for up to 2

(0 of 12 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Cindy CoulbyNRNRNRNRNRNR
David HancockNRNRNRNRNRNR
Calvin E. Montgomery, Sr.NRNRNRNRNRNR
Samichie ThomasNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 2

Vote for up to 2

(0 of 10 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Julie BrownNRNRNRNRNRNR
Jason I. HenryNRNRNRNRNRNR
Jamila SmithNRNRNRNRNRNR
Brenda L. ThomasNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 3

Vote for up to 2

(0 of 11 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Dottery Butler-WashingtonNRNRNRNRNRNR
Nicole M. KreamerNRNRNRNRNRNR
Deron Eldridge TrossNRNRNRNRNRNR
Richard WallaceNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 4

Vote for up to 2

(0 of 11 election day precincts reported)

This table may scroll left to right depending on the screen size of your device.

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Andre R. Griggs, Jr.NRNRNRNRNRNR
Yonelle Moore LeeNRNRNRNRNRNR
Linda WarrenNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *