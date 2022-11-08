CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Polls across Maryland will close today at 8:00 p.m., and anyone in line at that time will still be permitted to vote. Following polls closing, results will be reported to the Board of Elections.

It is unclear how long it may take to confirm the results for many races across the state and country tonight, however, we will be providing updates as they come in tonight. Stay tuned!

Maryland State Board of Elections

Unofficial 2022 Gubernatorial General Election Results for Charles County

Last refreshed: 11/08/2022 06:06:31 PM

NR: not reported

Governor / Lt. Governor

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Wes Moore and Aruna Miller Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR David Lashar and Christiana Logansmith Libertarian NR NR NR NR NR NR Nancy Wallace and Patrick Elder Green NR NR NR NR NR NR David Harding and Cathy White Working Class Party NR NR NR NR NR NR Kyle Sefcik and Katie Lee (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Comptroller

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Barry Glassman Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Brooke Elizabeth Lierman Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Attorney General

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Michael Anthony Peroutka Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Anthony G. Brown Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

U.S. Senator

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Chris Chaffee Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Chris Van Hollen Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Scottie Griffin (Write In) Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Andrew J. Wildman (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Representative in Congress

District 5

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Chris Palombi Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Steny Hoyer Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

State Senator

District 27

Vote for 1

(0 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Al Larsen Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Michael A. Jackson Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 28

Vote for 1

(0 of 34 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Michelle M. Talkington Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Arthur Carr Ellis Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

House of Delegates

District 27A

Vote for 1

(0 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Kevin M. Harris Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 28

Vote for up to 3

(0 of 34 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage James Ashburn Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Marquita Bushrod Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Tyrone R. Hall Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Debra Davis Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Edith J. Patterson Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR C. T. Wilson Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

County Commissioner President

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Joe Crawford Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Reuben B. Collins, II Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

County Commissioner

District 1

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Paul Genevie Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Gilbert “BJ” Bowling Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 2

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Alexandra Rak Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Thomasina “Sina” Coates Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 3

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Amanda Stewart Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 4

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Stacey A. Lehn Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Ralph E. Patterson, II Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Judge of the Circuit Court

Circuit 7

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Monise Alexis Brown NR NR NR NR NR NR Sarah Freeman Proctor NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large

Stuart R. Berger

Vote Yes or No

(For continuance in office)

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Stuart R. Berger Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Yes NR NR NR NR NR NR No NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Terrence M. R. Zic

Vote Yes or No

(For continuance in office)

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Terrence M. R. Zic Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Yes NR NR NR NR NR NR No NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Judge, Court of Special Appeals

Circuit 5

Laura S. Ripken

Vote Yes or No

(For continuance in office)

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Laura S. Ripken Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Yes NR NR NR NR NR NR No NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

State’s Attorney

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Anthony “Tony” Covington Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Henry Thompson Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Lisa E. Yates Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Register of Wills

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Jim Crawford Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Loraine Davies Hennessy Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Vote for up to 3

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Darlene M. Breck Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Peter Murphy Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Russell Yates Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Marie Wolfe (Write In) Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Sheriff

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Troy Berry Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Board of Education At Large

Vote for 1

(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Michael “Mike” Lukas NR NR NR NR NR NR Letonya Smalls NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Board of Education

District 1

Vote for up to 2

(0 of 12 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Cindy Coulby NR NR NR NR NR NR David Hancock NR NR NR NR NR NR Calvin E. Montgomery, Sr. NR NR NR NR NR NR Samichie Thomas NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 2

Vote for up to 2

(0 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Julie Brown NR NR NR NR NR NR Jason I. Henry NR NR NR NR NR NR Jamila Smith NR NR NR NR NR NR Brenda L. Thomas NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 3

Vote for up to 2

(0 of 11 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Dottery Butler-Washington NR NR NR NR NR NR Nicole M. Kreamer NR NR NR NR NR NR Deron Eldridge Tross NR NR NR NR NR NR Richard Wallace NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 4

Vote for up to 2

(0 of 11 election day precincts reported)

