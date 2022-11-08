CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Polls across Maryland will close today at 8:00 p.m., and anyone in line at that time will still be permitted to vote. Following polls closing, results will be reported to the Board of Elections.
It is unclear how long it may take to confirm the results for many races across the state and country tonight, however, we will be providing updates as they come in tonight. Stay tuned!
Maryland State Board of Elections
Unofficial 2022 Gubernatorial General Election Results for Charles County
Last refreshed: 11/08/2022 06:06:31 PM
NR: not reported
Governor / Lt. Governor
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|David Lashar and Christiana Logansmith
|Libertarian
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Nancy Wallace and Patrick Elder
|Green
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|David Harding and Cathy White
|Working Class Party
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Kyle Sefcik and Katie Lee (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Comptroller
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Barry Glassman
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Brooke Elizabeth Lierman
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Attorney General
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Michael Anthony Peroutka
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Anthony G. Brown
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
U.S. Senator
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Chris Chaffee
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Chris Van Hollen
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Scottie Griffin (Write In)
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Andrew J. Wildman (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Representative in Congress
District 5
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Chris Palombi
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Steny Hoyer
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
State Senator
District 27
Vote for 1
(0 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Al Larsen
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Michael A. Jackson
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 28
Vote for 1
(0 of 34 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Michelle M. Talkington
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Arthur Carr Ellis
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
House of Delegates
District 27A
Vote for 1
(0 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Kevin M. Harris
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 28
Vote for up to 3
(0 of 34 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|James Ashburn
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Marquita Bushrod
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Tyrone R. Hall
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Debra Davis
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Edith J. Patterson
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|C. T. Wilson
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
County Commissioner President
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Joe Crawford
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Reuben B. Collins, II
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
County Commissioner
District 1
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Paul Genevie
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Gilbert “BJ” Bowling
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 2
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Alexandra Rak
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Thomasina “Sina” Coates
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 3
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Amanda Stewart
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 4
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Stacey A. Lehn
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Ralph E. Patterson, II
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Judge of the Circuit Court
Circuit 7
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Monise Alexis Brown
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Sarah Freeman Proctor
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large
Stuart R. Berger
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Stuart R. Berger
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Yes
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|No
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Terrence M. R. Zic
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Terrence M. R. Zic
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Yes
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|No
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Judge, Court of Special Appeals
Circuit 5
Laura S. Ripken
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Laura S. Ripken
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Yes
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|No
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
State’s Attorney
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Anthony “Tony” Covington
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Henry Thompson
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Lisa E. Yates
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Register of Wills
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Jim Crawford
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Loraine Davies Hennessy
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Judge of the Orphans’ Court
Vote for up to 3
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Darlene M. Breck
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Peter Murphy
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Russell Yates
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Marie Wolfe (Write In)
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Sheriff
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Troy Berry
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Board of Education At Large
Vote for 1
(0 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Michael “Mike” Lukas
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Letonya Smalls
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
Board of Education
District 1
Vote for up to 2
(0 of 12 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Cindy Coulby
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|David Hancock
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Calvin E. Montgomery, Sr.
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Samichie Thomas
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 2
Vote for up to 2
(0 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Julie Brown
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Jason I. Henry
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Jamila Smith
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Brenda L. Thomas
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 3
Vote for up to 2
(0 of 11 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Dottery Butler-Washington
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Nicole M. Kreamer
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Deron Eldridge Tross
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Richard Wallace
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
District 4
Vote for up to 2
(0 of 11 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot
|Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Andre R. Griggs, Jr.
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Yonelle Moore Lee
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Linda Warren
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Other Write-Ins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Totals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR