LANDOVER, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday evening in Landover. The deceased driver is 28-year-old Jibrell Moore of Capitol Heights.

On March 19, 2023, at approximately 6:55 pm, officers responded to the 1000 block of Hill Road for a collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Moore was traveling southbound on Hill Road, when for reasons now under investigation, he lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked car. The force of the crash caused the parked car to strike a second parked car.

Both parked vehicles were unoccupied. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Please refer to case number 23-0016611.