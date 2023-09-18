2nd Annual Butterfly Walk To Support Calvert Hospice

Credit: Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort is holding their 2nd annual Butterfly Walk to raise money for Calvert Hospice. The walk is in honor of Gerald W. Donovan. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., located at the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail – behind the Chesapeake Beach water park. You can come and go at whatever time is best for you. There will be water and snack stations along the trail.

The first 200 people will receive a medal. Sign up by September 20th to receive a shirt. The entry fee is $25. All proceeds from this event will be donated to Calvert Hospice. Sign up here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com