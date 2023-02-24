3 Injured, Vehicle Strikes Patuxent Moose Lodge After T-Bone Collision In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On February 24, at approximately 5:37 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Mervell Dean Road in the area of Clark’s Landing Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved, one of which had struck the Patuxent Moose Lodge building. Firefighters reported multiple occupants injured with no entrapment found.

After the vehicle struck the building, the spare tire broke loose and hit a vehicle in the parking lot.

A video slot machine that was being played was knocked over inside the building. No injuries have been reported from occupants of the building.

EMS evaluated all three patients and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com