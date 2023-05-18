30-Year-Old Man Killed, Second Man In Critical Condition In Prince George's County

LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Landover. The victim is 30-year-old Antonio Crump, Jr of Washington, DC. A second adult male was also shot during the incident. He is in critical condition.

On May 16, 2023, at approximately 3:00 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Belle Haven Drive. Crump and the second male were both located outside suffering from gunshot wounds. Crump was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

