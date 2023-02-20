"300 Years Of Black Cooking In St. Mary's County Maryland" Featured In Southern Living

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County recently made its way into Southern Living with the cookbook written by the St. Mary’s County Community Affairs Committee in 1983 entitled “300 Years of Black Cooking in St. Mary’s County Maryland”.

While there are no longer any copies of this book available, the St. Mary’s County Library has digitized it for everyone to enjoy, and you can find it on their website here: https://www.stmalib.org/contact-us/

The book is available as a digital book through The Palace Project, a free app. If you download the Palace Project app, you can select the Palace Bookshelf as your library, then use the search button to search for 300 Years of Black Cooking. You can “Get” the book and then read it in the app. Your checkout of the book does not expire; it will remain in the Palace app for you to read at your convenience.

If you do not wish to download the Palace Project app, you can access a PDF copy of the book here :