34th Annual CalvertHealth Benefit Golf Classic Supports Advancement Of Local Cancer Care

LOTHIAN, Md. – The 34th Annual CalvertHealth Benefit Golf Classic will take place on Monday, May 15 at the Cannon Club in Lothian, MD. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will support the advancement of cancer care at CalvertHealth, including the development of a robotic surgery program and the continued affiliation with Duke Health.

As a national leader in cancer care, the collaboration with Duke Health opens doors to clinical trials and research for CalvertHealth patients close to home.

“I look forward to the golf tournament all year,” said event chair and Foundation Board Trustee Frank Smith. “It is great seeing so many local men and women come out to support CalvertHealth. This year’s cause hits close to home for all of us and I am proud to be a part of bringing the future of cancer care to Calvert County.” CalvertHealth’s cancer mission is to bring the best oncology care available to Calvert and our neighboring counties.

Various sponsorship levels are available including tee signs, foursomes, contest sponsors and corporate packages.

This tournament sells out every year, so sponsors and golfers are encouraged to register early.

A shotgun start at 10 a.m. will signal the beginning of tournament play.

Refreshments, as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner are included in the registration fees.

Since the tournament began in 1990, it has continued to bring together members of the community dedicated to advancing health care in Calvert County and beyond. Over the years, the tournament has raised more than $1.8 million for equipment, programs and technology to support CalvertHealth.

Most recently, proceeds from the 33rd Annual Benefit Classic helped support the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of urologic diseases including kidney, bladder and prostate cancers.

Those interested in registering can contact the Foundation Office online at CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic or call 410.414.4570.