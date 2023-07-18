ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On April 3, 2023 at approximately 9:50am, units responded to the 800 block of Bay Ridge Road for a report of a crash involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian, later identified as Christopher Hoeckel, 37, of Ellicott City.

Investigation showed that Mr. Hoeckel stepped out into the roadway, in the path of the vehicle traveling east on Bay Ridge Road.

Due to the extent of his injuries, Mr. Hoeckel was flown to Shock Trauma in serious to critical condition.

The driver, who stayed on the scene, was ruled not at fault. On July 7, 2023 Mr. Hoeckel died from the injuries he sustained from the crash.