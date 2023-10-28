4 Calvert County Public Schools Educators Recognized For Outstanding Achievements

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Four Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) educators were honored by SHAPE Maryland, the Society of Health and Physical Educators in Maryland, for their exceptional contributions to the fields of Health and Physical Education at the annual SHAPE Maryland statewide awards ceremony and banquet dinner on October 20, 2023.

Awards were presented to acknowledge excellence in teaching, as well as advocacy for student health and wellness. Awards were presented in the following categories: Simon McNeely Award: Celebrating outstanding achievements in health and physical education instruction.

Teachers of the Year: Honoring exemplary teaching and contributions to their personal professional growth and that of others.

Friend of SHAPE Maryland: Recognizing educational or community leaders who promote, support, and advocate for health and physical education.

Distinguished Advocate for Healthful Living: Commending legislators who actively promote, support, and advocate for health and physical education.

Ms. Caitlin Fregelette

Ms. Caitlin Fregelette, Calvert High School teacher, was awarded the 2023 Maryland High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year. Ms. Fregelette is also the 2020 Calvert County Public Schools Teacher of the Year and was a finalist for the 2020 Maryland Teacher of the Year. SHAPE Maryland recognized her work as a positive role model for personal health and fitness, enjoyment of activity, sportsmanship, and understanding the needs of students. She was honored for the innovative learning experiences she provides her students, the balanced curriculum she conducts, and her personal responsibility for her professional growth. In addition, Ms. Fregelette has been a presenter at numerous local, state, and national conventions, including presenting two sessions at the SHAPE Maryland and the Maryland Rural Health Association Conference on Achieving Rural Health Equity.

Dr. Susan Johnson

Dr. Susan Johnson was recognized as a Distinguished Friend of SHAPE Maryland awardee for her impactful contributions to health, physical education, recreation, and athletics through leadership, advocacy, and support. The SHAPE Maryland selection committee recognized Dr. Johnson for her support for professional development, program expansion and improvement, and dedication to the growth of the whole child. Through her roles as teacher, assistant principal, principal, director, and now Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Johnson has consistently advocated for quality instruction, quality equipment, quality facilities, and quality teachers.

Ms. Brittany Aley

Ms. Brittany Aley was selected as a Simon McNeely Award winner. She is a former CCPS student and is now a Health and PE teacher at Northern High School. Ms. Aley was recognized at the award ceremony as an outstanding, innovative, and passionate Health and Physical educator. She is also actively involved in CCPS curriculum writing, professional development, and professional growth.

Mr. Dustin Jackson

Mr. Dustin Jackson was also selected as a Simon McNeely Award winner. For 12 years he was an adapted PE teacher, and recently moved into a physical education teaching position at Calvert Elementary School (CES) and St. Leonard Elementary School (SLES). In his first year at CES, he was selected as the 2023 CES Teacher of the Year. In addition, Mr. Jackson has conducted numerous professional development training sessions for CCPS physical education staff in adapting instruction to meet the needs of all students in the gymnasium setting.

“These award winners exemplify an unwavering commitment to advancing the fields of Health and Physical Education,” shared SHAPE Executive Director Brian Griffith. “Through their dedication, passion, and transformative impact, they have left an indelible mark on the community.”

SHAPE Maryland is a professional organization dedicated to the advancement of health and physical education in Maryland. The organization is committed to promoting the health and wellness of all Maryland citizens by offering advocacy, resources, and professional development opportunities for current and future PreK-12 health and physical educators. For more information about SHAPE Maryland, visit shapemd.org.