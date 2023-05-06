400 Volunteers Help Repair Low Income Homes In St. Mary’s County For 33rd Annual Christmas In April

Credit: Darene Kleinsorgen

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On April 29, 2023, about 400 volunteers helped repair homes of low income owners, especially the elderly and disabled for the 33rd annual Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County. Together, they worked on 12 homes and two community projects across the county.

The teams constructed seven handicap ramps, repaired windows, doors, gutters, roofs, ceilings, plumbing, electrical and more. They also worked at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, painting Tolerance Hall, and did some work at the Mission buildings to support their efforts in the community.

Credit: Darene Kleinsorgen

The St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds have supported Christmas in April for years and has allowed the team to host meetings and events at no cost. They are also home to their warehouse.

“This is an awesome event that is unique to our organization. We improve the quality of life of the homeowners with our repairs,” Darene Kleinsorgen, the Executive Director of Christmas in April St. Mary’s County, Inc., told TheBayNet.com. “We have volunteers that help someone that they don’t know, to make their life better. It makes you feel so good at the end of the day! It is amazing the transformation a few people can make in a short amount of time.”

Credit: Darene Kleinsorgen

“If anyone is interested in helping by being a house captain or skilled trades please let me know,” says Kleinsorgen. “We are always looking for project sponsors and volunteers. It is a great team building experience for your company and it feels so good to help others in your neighborhood.”

Credit: Darene Kleinsorgen

To reach Kleinsorgen, you can contact her via email at darenek@christmasinaprilsmc.org

