41st Annual Summerstock Theater: School Of Rock Coming July 21-30, 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government’s Recreation & Parks Department is excited to announce School of Rock as this year’s Summerstock Theater production. Summerstock provides county youth, up to age 21, the opportunity to participate in community theater each summer. Reviews are always overwhelmingly positive, and many suggest each summer’s production rivals some professional theatrical performances.

School of Rock will feature a talented cast with many playing their assigned instruments. The musical follows Dewey Finn, an out-of-work rock singer and guitarist who pretends to be a teacher and forms a band of fifth graders in an attempt to win a battle of the bands competition. This year’s show is a must-see for rock-n-roll lovers and theater goers alike!

Tickets are available for advanced purchase online or you can purchase tickets at the door prior to the show, however, shows could sell out, so don’t delay!

Shows will take place at Great Mills High School on the following dates and times:

Friday, July 21, and July 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22, and July 29 at 1 p.m. (matinee) and 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 23, and July 30 at 3 p.m.

The Summerstock production is made possible in part by a grant award from the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council, as well as by generous sponsorships from Toyota of Southern Maryland and Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath, Floors & Design. The show would also not be possible without the hard work of many dedicated volunteers.

Would you like to support Summerstock? Supporter donations and sponsorships are still available. Simply visit our website for more information and to contribute.

For more information or to get your tickets, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov/summerstock or contact Recreation & Parks at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800 or webtrac@stmaryscountymd.gov.