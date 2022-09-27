Screenshot of the video. To watch the full video, click the link at the bottom of the article!

CALVERT COUNTY, Md.– 5-month-old Declan has gone viral for a sweet act he recently shared with his 2-year-old sister Olivia on social media.

The video has currently amassed nearly 21.5 million views.

“In the world we live in today, we try to teach our children to love everyone no matter what,” Stephanie and David Butler, Declan’s parents, told TheBayNet.com after reaching out to share the video with our team. “ We are so humbled we have been able to spread the love of our baby Declan and his big sister Olivia.”

While Olivia was taking a nap, her parents started recording, and they overheard Declan saying “Da, Da”, said Stephanie.

During the recording, he turned his head towards his big sister and saw her sleeping, she said.

Declan then started doing a worm crawl towards his sister with no assistance.

When he got to his big sister, he snuggled up to her and played with her hair.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, at just 5 months old, and that I got it on video, so I posted a public reel,” Stephanie Butler said.

“Before I knew it, friends were contacting me telling me their friends and family were sharing Declan’s video!”

To watch this video, click here.

