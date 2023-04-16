LA PLATA, Md – On April 15, 2023 at approximately 4:24 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to Washington Ave. in the area of Harford St.

A third party caller advised the child was struck while on their bike and the father brought the child inside their residence.

Crews arrived on scene and reported the child had a laceration to their forehead.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC but one was unavailable at the time.

The patient was then transported to Children’s National Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

