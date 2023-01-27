BOWIE, Md. – A Prince George’s County man is the latest to win a top prize scratching the popular $50,000 Cash instant ticket. He’s a longtime player who has always dreamed (but never really expected) that a big prize would come his way.

“This is it,” the restaurant employee told Lottery officials. “This is the one I’d prayed for.”

The Bowie resident chose the $50,000 Cash game randomly when he visited Hilltop Wine & Spirits several weeks ago. “I don’t have a favorite ticket except for whichever one was a winner last time I played.”

He explained that he had been on a winning dry spell and decided to try something new. The $20 game, while not then his favorite, certainly is now, and he’s not alone.

The $50,000 Cash scratch-off debuted in late December with 160 top prizes. Our Bowie winner is among 13 players who have found one of the $50,000 winning instant tickets so far.

The shock of finding Lottery luck had worn off a bit by the time he arrived in the Winner’s Circle at Lottery headquarters, but his excitement as he imagined the home improvement projects he can complete was clear to see. “I can now get my house to where I want it to be,” he said, “the envy of the neighborhood.”

The management of Hilltop Wine & Spirits at 6856 Racetrack Road in Bowie will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

In addition to its 147 top-prize winning instant tickets still in circulation, the $50,000 Cash game offers more than $1 million unclaimed prizes ranging of $20 to $5,000.