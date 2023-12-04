58-Year-Old Man Dies After Crashing Into Lexington Park Residence

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In the early morning hours of December 3, 2023, tragedy struck the residential neighborhood of Suburban Estates as a motor vehicle crashed into a residence, resulting in the death of a local resident.

At approximately 1:33 a.m., emergency personnel from the police, fire, and rescue departments responded to the 2100 block of Exquisite Court following reports of the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the vehicle had collided with the side of a residence, trapping the operator who was found unconscious and not breathing. Immediate action was taken as emergency crews performed a rapid extrication and initiated CPR.

Despite the efforts of the responders, emergency medical personnel later pronounced the operator deceased on the scene. The deceased has been identified as Julio Martinez, a 58-year-old resident of Lexington Park.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Maryland State Police, Martinez was operating a Toyota and traveling northbound on Exquisite Court, nearing the 2100 residential unit block. For reasons yet unknown, Martinez failed to stop and collided with the mobile home.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the six occupants of the house at the time of the crash.

The Maryland State Police is currently working to determine the cause of the crash. This is an ongoing investigation, further details will be provided as they become available.

