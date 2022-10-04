SOLOMONS, Md. – Calvert County is the home of the lucky retailer that sold a $580,000 jackpot-winning ticket in the Monday, Oct. 3 Multi-Match drawing.

The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $580,000 annuity or an estimated $330,000 cash option (both amounts before taxes).

The winning ticket with the numbers 2, 3, 17, 30, 40 and 43 was sold at Weis Markets #285 at 13300 HG Trueman Road in Solomons.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location. The player has 182 days after the date of the drawing to claim the prize. The Weis store in Solomons retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The Multi-Match jackpot was last hit for $530,000 on Sept. 1, 2022, and it now resets to its $500,000 base amount for the next drawing on Oct. 6.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins).

Click HERE to schedule an appointment. Winners can also drop off a winning ticket along with a completed claim form and copies of their photo ID and proof of Social Security/Tax ID number in the Lottery drop box in the Montgomery Park Business Center lobby.

Multi-Match, which started in 2006, is Maryland’s in-state jackpot game, with tickets sold only here in Maryland. On each $2 Multi-Match ticket, players receive three lines of six numbers from a range of 1 to 43. The Lottery draws six numbers from one to 43 every Monday and Thursday night.

To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers on any one line. Players can win up to $1,000 by matching between three and five numbers on any one line, and they can win up to $2,000 more by matching between five and 18 numbers total on all three lines combined.

The overall chances of winning are 1 in 8.5. The chances of winning the jackpot on a $2 ticket are approximately 1 in 2 million.

Watch the drawings at 11:22 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays on WBAL TV. Results also are available online at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone. Simply download the free MD Lottery app in the Apple and android app stores.