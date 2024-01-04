63-Year-Old Man Killed In Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Involving A Deer

PORT TOBACCO, Md. – On Tuesday, January 02, 2024, at approximately 1544 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 6 (Port Tobacco Rd) east of Poorhouse Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a Nissan Altima operated by Latoya Brassell (50 yoa) of Waldorf, MD and occupied by a 13-year-old juvenile of Waldorf, MD was traveling on eastbound Maryland Route 6 east of Poorhouse Road. At the same time, a Toyota Tundra operated by Gregory Gauvin (63 yoa) of Welcome, MD was traveling westbound on Maryland Route 6 east of Poorhouse Road.

A deer ran into the travel path of the Nissan Altima and was subsequently struck. After being struck, the deer became airborne and collided with the Toyota Tundra. The deer entered the passenger compartment of the Toyota and struck the operator, Mr. Gauvin. The deer then exited out the rear window of the Toyota.

The Toyota traveled off the roadway and stuck numerous trees. Mr. Gauvin sustained injuries not compatible with life and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or can email a statement to justin.zimmerman@maryland.gov. The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP-000140)