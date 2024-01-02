PORT TOBACCO, Md. – A driver tragically lost their life on January 2, 2024, after a collision with a deer in Port Tobacco. The incident occurred at around 3:41 p.m. on Port Tobacco Road near Retreat Place. According to a 911 caller, the deer went through the windshield and exited through the back window.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and discovered a pickup truck crashed into a tree, with the driver unresponsive. Despite the efforts of EMS, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim will be released after notifying the next of kin.

Reports indicate that a red car had also struck the deer just before the pickup truck collided with it.

Port Tobacco Road will remain closed from Poorhouse Road to Russell Croft Court for an extended period of time.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the collision.

We will provide further updates as soon as they are available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com