CHARLOTTE HALL Md – On April 8, 2023 at approximately 12:32 p.m. crews responded to a dirtbike accident in Charlotte Hall in the area of Kingston Place.

Caller advised that the patient believes he has broken ribs and a broken forearm.

Crews arrived on scene and EMS evacuated the patient. The patient was then transported to Charles Regional Medical Center.

