UPDATE – The Coast Guard has located the missing woman nearby unconscious. A medic has been requested. CPR is in progress. Crews pronounced the victim deceased at 9:28 a.m. Police remain on the scene at St. George’s Landing to continue the investigation.

TALL TIMBERS, Md. – On February 21, at approximately 8:11 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a person possibly in the water in the 17800 block of Grace Lane.

Crews arrived and continue to search for a missing 70-year-old female that might be in the river. Slippers have been located floating ashore. She was wearing blue pajamas with polka dots.

Maryland DNR and the U.S. Coast Guard have been requested to the scene.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 was requested to assist with the search. MSPAC helicopters are reportedly unavailable at this time. Drones are being deployed to assist with the search.

SMCSO is currently trying to locate the missing person Linda Gail Krebs (W-F-02/24/1953). Anyone with info call 301-475-8008.

