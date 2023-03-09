ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Annapolis Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance operation of establishments that hold liquor licenses within the City of Annapolis on March 6, 2023. The inspections were conducted to assure compliance with the City of Annapolis’ liquor ordinances and liquor license rules and regulations.

These operations were funded through a grant from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health focused on preventing or reducing underage drinking, youth binge drinking and/or alcohol related crashes. Detectives were joined by Annapolis Police Cadets during the afternoon and evening.

Twenty-one establishments were inspected and thirteen were compliant. Eight failed:

Federal House at 22 Market Space was cited for serving an alcoholic beverage to an underage person. Eastport Kitchen at 923 Chesapeake Ave. was cited for serving an alcoholic beverage to an underage person. Davis’ Pub at 400 Chester Ave. was cited for serving an alcoholic beverage to an underage person. Picante at 48 West Street was cited for serving an alcoholic beverage to an underage person. Rams Head at 33 West Street was cited for serving an alcoholic beverage to an underage person. Mi Lindo Cancun at 2134 Forest Drive was cited for serving an alcoholic beverage to an underage person. Dry 85 at 193 Main Street was cited for serving an alcoholic beverage to an underage person. Tequila Sunrise at 1975 West Street was cited for serving an alcoholic beverage to an underage person.

Those who were not in compliance were cited and the citations were forwarded to the Liquor Board for administrative action.

These are the establishments that were compliant with the guidelines.

Acme Bar and Grill, 163 Main Street Adam’s Ribs East, 921 C Chesapeake Avenue Annapolis Waterfront Hotel/ Pusser’s, 80 Compromise Street Blackwall Hitch, 400 Sixth Street Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs, 100 Main Street Lemongrass, 167 West Street McGarvey’s Saloon & Oyster Bar, 8-10 Market Space Paul’s Homewood Café, 919 West Street Iron Rooster, 12-14 Market Space Ledo Pizza & Pasta, 505 S. Cherry Grove Avenue Sabor Latino, 509 S. Cherry Grove Avenue Sin Fronteras Café, 2129 Forest Drive Stan and Joe’s, 37 West Street

These establishments are encouraged to continue their diligence and remain compliant for the safeguarding of the youth in the community. Keep up the good work!