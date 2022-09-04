SEVERN, Md. — On September 3. 2022, at approximately 9:00pm, Western district officers responded to the 8100 block of Telegraph Road, Severn for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed a pedestrian was crossing Telegraph Road when he was struck by a 2012 Ford Fiesta.

The pedestrian was wearing dark, non reflective clothing.

The pedestrian was transported by Anne Arundel County Fire Department to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was pronounced deceased.

He was later identified as George Nelson Monday, 82 of Severn, Maryland.

See additional crash details below:

Vehicle:

2012 Ford Fiesta, MD Registration #5ED6873

Driver :

Garrett Thomas Baskin

18 year old male, Severn MD -Not Injured

Pedestrian:

George Nelson Monday

82 year old male, Severn MD – Fatal Injuries