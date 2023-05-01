PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce another major step toward closing the digital divide for county residents. A grant awarded to Comcast through the state’s Connect Maryland Network Infrastructure Grant Program will expand broadband access to an additional 36 homes in the county and add nine miles of infrastructure.

The $942,223 award was one of 35 made to internet service providers and local jurisdictions to help fund construction of new broadband networks to reach unserved households.

“Through a public/private partnership with Comcast, the BOCC has made significant investments in expanding services throughout the county to ensure everyone has access to the opportunities and resources the internet provides – a necessity in today’s world,” said BOCC President Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “This grant funding complements the significant work we are already doing to complete the broadband infrastructure buildout to all in Calvert who request it.”

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Calvert County and expand our network deeper into the county,” said Michael Parker, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Beltway Region. “This partnership will bolster investments already underway to ensure residents and businesses across the county can fully participate in today’s digital economy.”

The Calvert County BOCC has financially committed to the full buildout of Comcast cable infrastructure in Calvert County at no out-of-pocket cost to residents and businesses, regardless of their home’s distance from the main road. Residents can search for their home address on the Comcast Services Extension map at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ComcastBuildout to view its status. Any resident whose address has not been identified as needing service and would like to be included in the buildout may submit a request online.

