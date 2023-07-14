A Joint Statement From Maryland Team On Updated FBI Criteria

FBI Headquarters/Wikimedia Commons

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Today, members of Maryland’s federal, state, and local governments including Governor Wes Moore, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, David Trone, and Glenn Ivey, and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks released the following statement regarding the General Services Administration’s updated criteria for the selection of the new FBI headquarters site:

“From day one, we have been united in advocating for a fair, transparent site selection process that advances the mission of the FBI and the equity goals outlined by the Biden-Harris Administration.

We are encouraged to see today’s announcement from the General Services Administration corrects the flawed approach released in September that ignored taxpayer costs and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to equity. Today’s revised guidelines are a critical step in the right direction. This update is in line with the language we secured in last year’s omnibus funding bill that both delegations supported.

We remain as confident today as we have been for the past decade: Greenbelt and Landover provide the best operational and cost-effective options for the new, consolidated FBI Headquarters. These sites meet and exceed the criteria laid out by GSA. They are shovel-ready with exceptional access to transportation and will spur greater equity and opportunity, in line with the Biden-Harris Administration’s executive orders. We will continue working with GSA to ensure these factors are taken into consideration.”