ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election.
Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained popular during the primary election. More people in Maryland voted early or by mail than on Primary Election Day.
Additionally, voting turnout in Southern Maryland appears elevated from previous election years. Whether this is the result of more options for casting a ballot than in previous years remains unclear.
Based on statewide data compiled by the Board of Elections in 2020, approximately 24.8% of registered voters participated in this year’s Primary Election. This number is likely lower based on current demographic and population changes since then.
See the full breakdown of early voting turnout this year and some historical voter turnout data from years past below:
2022
Whole State of Maryland Statistics:
Early voting- 172,266
Election day votes- 477,357
Mail-in ballots- 342,654
Provisional- 30,29
Total Votes Cast in 2022- 1,022,573
Total Registered Voters(as of Oct. 2020)- 4,109,762
Voter Breakdown by Party:
Democrat- 687,517
Republican- 301,958
Green- 396
Libertarian- 771
Working Class Party- 299
Other Parties- 1,932
Unaffiliated- 41,570
Calvert County
Registered Voters(as of Oct. 2020): 67,984
Early voting- 4,153
Election day votes- 9,942
Mail-in ballots- 5,861
Provisional- 424
Total Votes Cast In Calvert(2022): 20,380 Votes
Votes By party:
Democrat- 8,129
Republican-10,771
Green- 5
Libertarian- 38
Working Class Party- 8
Other Parties- 59
Unaffiliated- 1,454
Charles County
Registered Voters(as of Oct. 2020): 118,302
Early voting- 5,219
Election day votes- 13,013
Mail-in ballots- 7,810
Provisional- 722
Total Votes Cast In Charles(2022): 26,764 Votes
Votes By party:
Democrat- 19,819
Republican- 5,552
Green- 9
Libertarian- 26
Working Class Party- 11
Other Parties- 60
Unaffiliated- 1,523
St. Mary’s County
Registered Voters(as of Oct. 2020): 73,833
Early voting- 4,433
Election day votes- 10,663
Mail-in ballots- 4,929
Provisional- 389
Total Votes Cast In St. Mary’s(2022): 20,414 Votes
Votes By Party:
Democrat- 7,004
Republican- 12,321
Green- 4
Libertarian- 36
Working Class Party- 5
Other Parties- 260
Unaffiliated- 1,036
2014 Voting Statistics
Calvert County:
Early voting- 1,869
Election day votes- 9,685
Absentee- 313
Provisional- 205
Total Votes Cast In Calvert(2014): 12,072 Votes
Charles:
Early voting- 3,775
Election day votes- 17,643
Absentee- 476
Provisional- 276
Total Votes Cast In Charles(2014): 22,170 Votes
St. Mary’s:
Early voting- 1,533
Election day votes- 9,248
Absentee- 384
Provisional- 94
Total Votes Cast In St. Mary’s(2014): 11,259 Votes
2018 Voting Statistics
Calvert:
Early voting- 2,900
Election day votes- 12,083
Absentee- 494
Provisional- 306
Total Votes Cast In Calvert(2018): 15,783 Votes
Charles:
Early voting- 5,351
Election day votes- 17,860
Absentee- 401
Provisional- 580
Total Votes Cast In Charles(2018): 24,192 Votes
St. Mary’s:
Early voting- 2,280
Election day votes- 8,756
Absentee- 421
Provisional- 172
Total Votes Cast In St. Mary’s(2018): 11,629 Votes
