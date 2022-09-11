Actin' Up Theatre Troupe Announces Flash Drama Movie Premiere

Photo is of the 12 Angry Pigs. Photo by Michael D. Hadley

WALDORF, Md. – Upward Thrive Academy’s youth Actin’ Up Theatre Troupe is proud to announce the premiere of a compilation of Flash Drama performances, including The Little Red Hen, 12 Angry Pigs, and Superhero Support Group.

The resurgence of Covid-19 during the spring session shattered the Troupe’s hopes for a live performance. However, determined to showcase their talent and accomplishments, our young actors were excited to produce a film instead.

Rehearsals were held at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf.

UTA partnered with Summerseat Farm, Mechanicsville, MD to accommodate dress rehearsals and filming on the farm. Superhero Support Group was filmed in the farmhouse, a Southern Maryland historical building.

Filming included the use of livestock habitations as backdrops and props. The on-the-farm experience gave the youth a unique perspective of theatre art—acting among live animals and being educated by the Summerseat staff on the various components of community agriculture were among the most rewarding benefits of this experience.

The film will premiere via YouTube on Sunday, September 11, at 7pm.

Actin’ Up Theatre Troupe is a member of the International Thespian Society (Troupe # 10110); a middle and high school honors association. The Troupe began in June of 2021 and is a year-round theatre program in Southern Maryland, designed for youth and teens ages 8-17. Since its inception, the Troupe has produced live performances as well as films including the 2021 Christmas short film, “A Messy Merry Musical.”

Registration is open for youth to join the Troupe for the Fall live performance, “Actin’ Up for the Holidays.

” For more information, visit the Upward Thrive Academy’s website or Facebook page: www.upwardthriveinc.org/ @upwardthriveinc

Flash Drama YouTube Premiere Link: https://youtu.be/yyrVbt7xxUo