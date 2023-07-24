On Sunday July 9, 2023 Agnes Hortense Barnes was granted eternal rest, as she was called home by her Lord and Savior. Agnes affectionally known as “Hortense, Tense” was called to “Glory” surrounded by loving family.

Agnes was born on June 15, 1930 to the late Mary Florine (Turner) Hebb Robinson and James Ignatius Hebb Sr. Hortense was the fourth of thirteen children. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a nurturing grandmother and great grandmother.

Hortense was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD and was educated in their public school system. She was baptized in the Catholic faith at an early age and was a member of St. Francis Xavier (Compton) and St. Aloysius (Leonardtown) Catholic Churches. She was a member of St. Aloysius Church at the time of her passing.

On October 4 1953, Hortense and Emmett Barnes Sr. were united in holy matrimony and out of this union they were blessed with five children.

Hortense enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends during holidays and social gatherings. Her cooking was the highlight of many family events and everyone came back for more. Hortense had an outgoing personality, but also a sharp wit. She loved music, dancing and visiting with family throughout St. Mary’s, DC and one of here favorite places the “Eastern Shore (St. Michael MD). She always considered her cousin Mary Rose Martin as a sister. Above all her favorite pastime was baking and she had a knack for it. She was the go-to person for cakes, cookies and pies.

Hortense was a domestic homemaker. She worked many years for the Walter Abell Family in Leonardtown MD. She also managed the “Park Avenue Bar (Harper’s Bar) in the Alley (Leonardtown MD). She was also a member of the St. Aloysius Social Club participating in various fundraisers for the church.

Hortense was predeceased in death by her husband Emmett H. Barnes Sr., daughter Lucy (Barnes) Matthews, Son Francis (Spot) Barnes, brothers James Ignatius (Bootsy) Hebb Jr. (Catherine), Thomas (Leroy) Hebb (Margaret), Joseph A. Hebb (Mary), Aloysius and Horace B. Robinson, sisters Mary Florence (Hebb) Mason (Jermiah), Viola (Hebb) Jones (Richard), Mary A. (Hebb) Wilkins (Theodore), Delores (Robinson) Thomas (Bernard) and Ella Lucas (George), and her godson Richard Mason. Her brother-in-law Thomas Barnes (Inez), Richard Barnes (Joyce) a sister-in-law Silverene Barnes.

Hortense leaves to cherish her memory three sons William (Rosetta) VA, Emmett Jr. NC, and James Barnes (Joyce) MD. Grandchildren Marvin Lawrence, Eric & Shawn Barnes, Shena Williams, Jason Matthews, Monique Turner, Ryan Barnes, Myia Washington, Davarea Barnes and Dakota Williams.

Great Grandchildren CJ Lawrence, Myles Washington, Naomi and Langston Williams, Taevon Greene and Morgan Scarlett. And one great-great grandson Luka Barnes.

Her siblings Francis Hebb (NY), Mary Rosetta (Robinson) Gough (MD), Linda (Robinson) Dyson (Preston) (MD), Ella Robinson (Washington DC), Sister-in-law Anna Teresa Robinson (Washington DC)

God Children Mary G. Price, Loretta Price, Lisa Thomas. Special Nephew Maurice Robinson and Great Nephew Corey Kane. Also, a very special friend Jane Taylor and a host of very loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank her nephews Charles R. Barnes, Buddy Dorsey, William Hebb and her nieces Tracey (Hebb) Dorsey and Agnes Mills for providing care for our mother in her later years.

Family will receive friends for Agnes Celebration of life Visitation on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 11:00 a.m., at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

