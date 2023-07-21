Alarming Increase In Handgun Theft From Unlocked Vehicles, Businesses, And Residences In St. Mary's County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has reported an alarming increase in thefts of handguns from unlocked vehicles, businesses, and private residences.

The latest in a string of attempted burglaries occurred on July 19 at JMJ Firearms in Mechanicsville. This is the second attempted burglary of a gun store in just a few days. On July 14, two suspects tried to burglarize the Tackle Box in Lexington Park.

Authorities are urging residents to take precautions and ensure that their firearms are secured.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about these burglaries to come forward. You can submit an anonymous tip here.

