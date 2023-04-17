Alice Sophia Vallandingham Bailey, 79, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on April 12, 2023. Born on August 3, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Stephen Lawrence Vallandingham, Jr. and the late Margaret Eleanor (Guy) Vallandingham Fortney.

Alice was the loving wife of the late John Robert “Robbie” Bailey, Jr., whom she married on August 5, 1961 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Morganza, MD, and who preceded her in death on July 5, 2014.

Alice was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1961. She was a court reporter for the Circuit Court of St. Mary’s County, MD. Alice enjoyed painting, making stain glass, and upholstering. She founded the St. Mary’s Women’s Softball League in 1969.

She is survived by her children Kimberly Bailey Kaspar (Brian) of Hollywood, MD and John Robert Bailey III (Karen) of Leonardtown, MD; four grandchildren, John Robert Bailey IV (Blaize), Brittani Leigh Bailey (Christine), Robert Allan Williams, Jr., and Murphy Kyndall Brown (Richard); and seven great grandchildren; Robert Allen Williams III, Caleb Dylan Williams, Lyla Rae Bailey, Stella Mae Bailey, Monroe West Bailey and Elijah “Eli” Emanuel Bailey; one great great grandchild, Maxwell Javier Williams. In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by her grandchildren Samantha Jo Bailey and Dylan Robert Brown and her brother Stephen Guy Vallandingham.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday April 18, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with prayers recited at 7:00 P.M. in the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, Maryland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD with Father Andrew Royals officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be John Robert Bailey III, John Robert Bailey IV, Robert Allan Williams III, Caleb Dylan Williams, Brian Clarke Jarboe and Stephen Davis Vallandingham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A.,Leonardtown, MD.