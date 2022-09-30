Alma Dolores Bean Norris Pinno, 93, St. Mary’s City, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born January 08, 1929 in Great Mills, MD, she was the daughter of the late James Alphonsus and Daisy Hebb Bean.

She was married to Joseph Jenifer Norris for 41 years, who preceded her in death on March 11, 1988. She then married Edward George Pinno and celebrated 25 years of marriage prior to his death on September 26, 2014.

She is survived by her children, David B. (Dicky) Norris (Patsy), Texas, Carol Ann Coombs (Ronnie deceased), Great Mills, A. Virginia Pilkerton (Jay), Hollywood, Roy L. Norris, Great Mills, Debbie J. Norris (Freddy), Lexington Park, and Paul B. Norris (Saraha), St. Mary’s City. Her sons, Dennis R. Norris and J. Wayne Norris preceded her in death.

Surviving step children are: Krista Greenwell, Florida, Roger Pinno (DeAnna), Hollywood, Bonnie McGee (Kevin), South Carolina, and Keith Pinno (Debbie), South Carolina. Her step daughter, Erin Pinno preceded her in death.

She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Her great granddaughter, Kaelyn J. Windell preceded her in death.

Dolores was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Ann Marie Bean, Inez E. McConnell, J. Franklin Bean, Sr., Sister Mary Grace, Beatrice A. Newbold, J. Luke Bean, Henrietta M. Moffatt, Mildred B. Jurvoty, William B. Bean, Sr., and L. Hebb Bean. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Bean Norris and four sisters-in-law, Joyce Mayor, Inky Kopel, Mary Jean Goldsborough, and Ruth Norris.

She was a homemaker and raised eight children on the family farm. During tobacco season, she fed the workers home cooked meals which they loved. She was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Belles. After the death of her first husband, she and Ed enjoyed traveling the United States. She was an avid reader, loved playing slot machines, always took time to enjoy the flowers and red birds, and never forgot a birthday. Dolores was a good listener and friend to many people who grew to love her like their own mother or granny. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend to all that knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Face Church, Great Mills, MD with Fr. Joseph Sileo officiating and Deacon Paul Bielewicz assisting. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Face Church cemetery, Great Mills, MD. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Dennis, Dennis Joseph, Andrew, Donald and Brandon Norris and Wayne Coombs.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and A Community That Shares (ACTS), P.O. Box 54 Bushwood, MD 20618.

Condolences to the family may be offered at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.