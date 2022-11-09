WALDORF, Md. – On November 9 at 2:12 p.m., school administrators and the school resource officer at St. Charles High School were alerted to an altercation inside the school.

One of the students involved, a 17-year-old male, walked out of the school to the parking lot and called a friend to reengage in the altercation with him. The friend, a 28-year-old male, arrived and attempted to enter the school, but was stopped due to the secondary doors to the school being locked and a school administrator approaching him.

The school resource officer located the 17-year-old male, who was walking back toward the school from the parking lot, and found him to be in possession of three knives.

Another student, a 16-year-old female who was inside the school and associated with the altercation, became disruptive. A different school resource officer who was on the scene approached her at which time she struck the officer and spat on him. She was arrested without further incident.

The 17-year-old student was charged with possession of weapons on school property and disruption of school activities. The 16-year-old student was charged with assault and disruption of school activities.

The 28-year-old was found to be in possession of marijuana and was issued a civil citation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434. The investigation is ongoing.

