Annapolis Art In Public Places Commission Seeks Artist Submission For Westgate Circle

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Arts in Public Places Commission (AiPPC) seeks an artist or team to design and execute a major sculpture that will be a visual focal point for Westgate Circle (the intersection of Spa Road, West Street and Taylor Avenue) in Annapolis. AiPPC is supported by the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County (ACAAC) which will execute the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) and later, the Request for Proposal (RFP).

RFQs are currently being accepted on the ACAAC website. The deadline to submit for RFQ is Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Artists and teams from the Mid-Atlantic region are eligible to respond. Preference will be given to Annapolis or Anne Arundel County residents. Applicants should submit biographical information, qualifications and an initial design concept through the submission platform.

A six-member selection committee will review initial proposals. Three finalists will be selected and paid stipends of $2,500. Finalists will be selected by October 1. Artists will then have until November 1 to submit revised proposals. The final selection will be made December 1.

The Westgate Circle site is adjacent to both the City’s design and designated arts districts. Businesses, hotels and restaurants thrive along this corridor. The space for the artwork is elevated by a low stone knee wall. The surface atop the circle is gently mounded turf grass. A footer, and possibly pilings, may be needed during installation to stabilize the sculpture. Dimensions are available in the paperwork for the RFQ, available HERE.

The previous work, a semi-abstract piece, “Shoal” by sculptor Bobby Donovan was installed in 2011. The work was a nod to Annapolis’ maritime past, evoking the ribs of a sunken ship as fish hovered above. The sculpture was removed in March 2020.

The Annapolis Art in Public Places Commission (AIPPC) adopts guidelines and procedures to identify suitable art objects for City property and to facilitate the preservation of art objects and artifacts that may be displayed in public places. To prescribe a method for the competitive selection, acquisition, and display of art, and for the presentation of performing arts in public places, visit www.annapolis.gov/678/art-in-public-places-commission.