Defendant was on Supervised Release for a Previous Federal Drug Conviction

BALTIMORE – Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Khayr Basimibnbrown, a/k/a “Keith Brown,” and “Shitty,” age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, yesterday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after Basimibnbrown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.

The guilty plea and sentence were announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Turner of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington Division; Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad; Chief Edward Jackson of the Annapolis Police Department; and Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

According to Basimibnbrown’s guilty plea, law enforcement observed the defendants participate or conduct drug transactions on multiple instances.

For example, Basimibnbrown participated in the sale of 600.9 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture in an Annapolis, Maryland hotel parking lot.

After the transaction, law enforcement observed Basimibnbrown enter and exit several vehicles in an effort to avoid law enforcement detection.

As stated in his guilty plea, on January 13, 2022, law enforcement executed search warrants at eight residences in Annapolis, Maryland, including Basimibnbrown’s residence, a home that belonged to his grandmother, where officers located 470 grams of PCP, 55.5 grams of crack cocaine, 6.2 grams of heroin, and 71 grams of cocaine.

At the home of Basimibnbrown’s cousin, which Basimibnbrown frequently visited, law enforcement seized 145.05 grams of cocaine, 67.19 grams of PCP, and 59.56 grams of a cutting agent, all found on the top shelf of a child’s bedroom closet.

From the eight residences searched, law enforcement seized a total of $32,695 in cash, constituting drug proceeds.

Basimibnbrown admitted that he conspired to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, as well as heroin, PCP, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

Further, Basimibnbrown knew that he was on federal supervised release at the time he was committing these crimes.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended FBI, DEA, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Annapolis Police Department, and the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in the investigation.

Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joan C. Mathias and LaRai Everett, who prosecuted the case. Mr. Barron also thanked Paralegals Kristy Penny, Damon Gasque, and Alisha Swiger for their assistance.

