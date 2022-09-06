Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off.

The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as he said he was very excited about his biggest scratch-off win to date.

The Annapolis resident bought the $10 instant ticket at Quiet Waters Exxon located at 1000 Forest Drive in Annapolis.

Returning to his vehicle after making the purchase, he scratched the game off and revealed a match with one of the winning numbers.

Below the matching number was a $1,000 prize plus a 50X multiplier.

The married father of two said he plans to use his prize as a down payment for a house for his family.

The Money Rush game went on sale in July and still has six $100,000 unclaimed top prizes awaiting discovery along with six more $50,000 prizes and 19 $10,000 prizes.

The new game is packed with smaller prizes, too, ranging from $10 to $1,000.