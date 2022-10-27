ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On 10/23/22 at approximately 6:11pm, officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis. The victim who was identified as an adult male was in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue when he was shot in the lower torso.

The victim was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend where he received treatment for non life threatening injuries.

UPDATE – On 10/24/22 at 10:38am, officers received a report of a male suspect in a vehicle being operated on Chinquapin Round Road near West Street displaying a handgun to the occupants of another vehicle. The suspect was identified as Rhysjuan Turner, 17, of Annapolis, and officers obtained an arrest warrant charging him as an adult with illegal possession of a handgun and driving without a license.

On 10/26/22, Turner was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Annapolis Police Department for booking. Detectives had information indicating that Turner was a suspect in the shooting that occurred on 10/23/22 in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. While Turner was in custody, Detectives were able to gather enough evidence to charge Turner with the shooting. Turner was charged with attempted first and second degree murder and eight related charges. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

“I’m so proud of the detectives and officers who worked quickly to bring charges against the perpetrator,” said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. “Violent crimes like this affect the whole community and are devastating to the victims and their families. We commend our partners in the community who help us hold these reckless people accountable.”

Mayor Gavin Buckley added, “This showcases not only great police work, it also represents a new level of community trust and cooperation – both key goals for Chief Jackson and his team. Our police are solving crimes thanks to a renewed and effective approach to community policing which is helping them prevent and solve crimes. For the year 2022, the Annapolis homicide rate (one) is at a seven-year low and with record-setting weapons seizures alongside partnerships with state and federal law enforcement, our police officers are delivering measurable improvements in public safety for our residents. I thank Chief Jackson and our entire public safety team.”

Detectives are investigating this shooting. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.