ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department recently disclosed that they are investigating two separate thefts that occurred on August 18.

The details of the thefts are outlined by the APD below:

22-17680- Theft- Cove Rd/ Primrose Rd.

On 8/18/22 at approximately 12:30pm, officers responded to the area of Cove Rd and Primrose Rd. in reference to a theft.

The victim advised that someone stole the steering handle from his boat motor.

The handle had a value of $100.00.

22-17667- Theft from vehicle- 300 block of Gibson Rd.

On 8/18/22 at approximately 8:24am, officers responded to the 300 block of Gibson Road for a reported theft from a vehicle.

The victim reported that his vehicles were left unsecured in front of his residence.

He later discovered two vehicles had been rummaged through and several gift cards and $10.00 in change had been stolen.

Anyone with details about these thefts are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.