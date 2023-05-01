Anne Arundel Teacher Charged With Sex Offenses Involving Student

FORT MEADE, Md. – Anne Arundel County Police Department received a report on January 26, 2023, regarding an alleged sexual offense between a female student and a male teacher at Meade High School. The school system immediately removed the teacher from the school after being notified of the allegations.

After a thorough investigation, on April 26, 2023, detectives applied for charges against the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Manuel Navarro-Montero from Bowie, MD. On May 1, 2023, the suspect was arrested on an open warrant related to the alleged offense.

Navarro-Montero was charged with 3rd Degree Sex Offense, 4th Degree Sex Offense, 4th Degree Sex Offense – Position of Authority and 2nd Degree Assault.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have additional information regarding this case or other potential cases to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

