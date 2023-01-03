Anthony G. Brown

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anthony G. Brown was sworn in today as the 47th Attorney General of Maryland, pledging to advance an ambitious agenda of increasing equity and justice for all Marylanders.

“Given the position of trust we hold, we must provide advice not only on purely legal questions, but also on the critical areas where law and policy intersect, which will have profound and far-reaching effects on the lives of all Marylanders,” said Attorney General Brown.

In his remarks, Attorney General Brown acknowledged his predecessors Steve Sachs and Joe Curran for using the position “to ask questions of our clients to help maximize the public good and uphold the rule of law.” Building on their efforts, Attorney General Brown is committed to seek authority to combat discrimination and bias in housing, in the marketplace and workplace, and in educational and economic opportunities.

As part of his plan to improve effective and accountable law enforcement, Attorney General Brown pledged to support law enforcement and promote community confidence by building on recent police reform efforts, including seeking authority to work with local law enforcement to conduct pattern or practice investigations of police misconduct.

“I reject the idea that keeping our communities safe and pursuing ethical policing are somehow mutually exclusive,” he said. “We can and we will do both.”

To improve public safety, Attorney General Brown will seek authority to strengthen partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to leverage all assets and double the number of investigators and prosecutors in the Organized Crime Division.

“Increasing the number of investigations and prosecutions is part of the solution, but prosecutions alone will not be enough,” remarked Attorney General Brown. “So, I’ll be a partner in reducing recidivism, addressing the over-incarceration of young Black and Brown men, combatting hate crimes, enhancing gun safety laws, and reforming our justice system.”

Attorney General Brown also announced he will seek additional funding to attract and retain attorneys, ensure attorney salaries are competitive, and to provide the necessary resources for investigations, enforcement, training, and support.

The Office of the Attorney General provides counsel to the Governor of Maryland and all state agencies, the Maryland General Assembly, and the judicial branch. Its major functions also include consumer protection, criminal appeals, criminal investigations, and civil litigation.