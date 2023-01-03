PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 13th, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners approved a series of new appointments for the Calvert County Marine Museum Board of Governors and the Calvert Environmental Commission. These were the final new appointments of 2022.

For the Environmental Commission, Roman Matatov, a Forensic Accountant and Business Appraiser was approved to replace Chad Leo, a college student from Towson University and the youngest person to ever run for office in Calvert County.

For the Marine Museum Board of Governors, there were a total of three appointments made.

Martha Rymer, a partner of Rymer & Associates, was reappointed to her position on the board.

Members Ivan Behel and Paula Gray were replaced by Mike Jordan and Deborah Jacobs respectively.

They will take office sometime in the beginning of 2023.