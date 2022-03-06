LA PLATA, Md. — On March 6, 2022, at 0945 hours officers responded to 116 Rosewick Road, IHOP, for the report of an assault involving a knife.
Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect approached the victim who was sitting at a table. After a brief verbal encounter the suspect produced a knife and began stabbing the victim. Several citizens intervened stopping the assault. The suspect fled the area on foot. Officers later located the suspect and a foot pursuit occurred.
The suspect, Lemarr Carroll, 47-years old, was apprehended. Both the suspect and victim were transported to a medical facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries that occurred during the assault.
The incident was not a random attack and is believed to be domestic related.
LPPD units were assisted by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police. The investigation is ongoing.
Just won’t post a description of Lemarr, eh??? We know why…
these comments are ugly
Dumb dog at it again!
KNIFE VIOLENCE!!!
It’s the knife’s fault, because everyone knows Lemarr is a good boy and wouldn’t do anything wrong.
How bad did they mess up that pancake stack dumb dog?
It wasn’t even our(employees) fault. Most of us were busy, and some just getting in an hour earlier. I remember I said to my co-workers, “Bro it is way to early in the morning for this…”
No Clue, you really should seek help.
You’re the one stabbing people over a stack of pancakes
Nice try using my lines btw
Creep
Leave a comment