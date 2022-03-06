LA PLATA, Md. — On March 6, 2022, at 0945 hours officers responded to 116 Rosewick Road, IHOP, for the report of an assault involving a knife.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect approached the victim who was sitting at a table. After a brief verbal encounter the suspect produced a knife and began stabbing the victim. Several citizens intervened stopping the assault. The suspect fled the area on foot. Officers later located the suspect and a foot pursuit occurred.

The suspect, Lemarr Carroll, 47-years old, was apprehended. Both the suspect and victim were transported to a medical facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries that occurred during the assault.

The incident was not a random attack and is believed to be domestic related.

LPPD units were assisted by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police. The investigation is ongoing.