Arrest Of Robbery Suspects Leads To Seizure Of Guns And Drugs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On May 2, 2023 at 9:49 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed robbery in the unit block of Melrob Court. An adult female victim reported that she was walking towards one of the apartment buildings when two suspects wearing masks approached her. One of the suspects grabbed at her purse and when she held onto it, one of them struck her in the face with a handgun. They got a hold of her purse and fled with it towards Forest Hills Avenue.

While officers were still with the victim, she began receiving transaction notifications from her stolen credit card. The transactions were at a gas station in the 1200 block of Forest Drive. Officers and detectives responded to the gas station and reviewed video surveillance footage. The video showed two suspects in the business making purchases at the time of the transactions. The suspects left the store and got in a silver sedan, which drove out of the parking lot.

Officers searched the area and found the silver sedan in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. The two suspects were also located, arrested and identified as Charles Boyd III, 19, and Brandon White Jr, 19, both of Annapolis. Before officers arrested Boyd and White, they were seen entering and exiting a home in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. Detectives obtained search warrants for the silver sedan, as well as the home, in the hopes of recovering evidence from the robbery.

Detectives recovered the robbery victim’s credit card and 122 grams of marijuana from the sedan. Through investigation, detectives were able to determine that Boyd and White also committed the April 27th armed robbery in the 1200 block of Graff Court. Boyd and White are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond on both cases.

Detectives served the search warrant on the home in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue and recovered four firearms, numerous firearm parts, a 3D printer, ammunition and 4.9 kilograms of marijuana. Two of the firearms were privately manufactured with no serial numbers. Detectives arrested a resident of the home, Eric Harley, 31, of Annapolis, and charged him with numerous drug and weapons offenses. Harley was released by the District Court Commissioner on his own recognizance.