Artist Susan Carney Featured At New Leonardtown Library Art Gallery!

Artist Susan Carney at Leonardtown Library (photo by Caitlin Wakefield/St. Mary’s County Arts Council).

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Be sure to stop by the Leonardtown Library during the months of June and July, 2023!

A limited-run exhibit of paintings by Susan Carney is on display at the new library gallery. Featured are several larger-than-life works from Susan’s curated collection of favorite art pieces.

“Susan Carney continues to evolve in terms of what inspires her choice of subject matter, the media and mediums she employs, and the art forms and or processes in which she engages. A longstanding intrigue with change has always informed Carney’s work.

Watercolor, spray paint, acrylic paint, varnish, and collage combine on wood, canvas, and paper … with a vocabulary of images such as birds, insects, knots, weaving, and fragments of the human body.” -artist statement

Photo by Caitlin Wakefield.

Admission to the Gallery at the Leonardtown Library is free! Visit the St. Mary’s County Library website for current days and hours of operation.

The library is located at 23630 Hayden Farm Ln, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Leonardtown Library phone number: (301) 475-2846

The Leonardtown Library Gallery is a new collaboration between the library, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and local artists.

Links of interest:

Facebook: Susan Liselle Carney Art

Website: Susan Carney Artist

Library information: St. Mary’s County Library

For questions about this current show or inquiries about featuring your work email St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery Manager Caitlin Wakefield at: gallery@smcart.org