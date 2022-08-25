HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 25, at approximately 9:33 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned on Three Notch Road, at the intersection of Airport View Drive.

Crews arrived and found a dump truck and tractor trailer involved in a T-bone style collision with a third vehicle struck as well. The dump truck overturned, along with a load of asphalt.

Both drivers are reported to be uninjured.

Hazmat teams were requested for a large amount of fuel and antifreeze spilled onto the roadway.

The State Highway Administration and Maryland Department of Transportation was requested to the scene to help clean up the asphalt.

Southbound Three Notch Road is currently shutdown.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

