BALTIMORE, Md. – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today issued the following statement:

“The draft opinion of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is a dangerous departure from 50 years of precedent. If adopted by a majority of the Court, the decision will undermine the rights of women to control their own bodies ​and their health care. It will subject survivors of abuse, rape and incest to additional trauma by preventing them from accessing abortions. And, as usual, a decision overturning Roe will have the most harmful and lasting impact on women of color and on poor women, many of whom already lack meaningful access to safe, affordable reproductive health care.

“A decision overturning Roe also has broader implications for our modern society, ​threatening the rights of all Americans to make private decisions about their lives without government interference and endangering the hard-fought rights of LGBTQ Americans. As citizens, it is more important than ever that we demand better from those who hold power in our institutions and that we hold our elected officials accountable for their role in protecting our rights.

“Elected officials in Maryland have protected women’s rights for more than three decades, and I am proud to have been a part of those efforts both as a legislator and as the Attorney General. I am especially proud of having voted to codify Roe v. Wade in the House of Delegates in 1991 and for the work that our office has done to protect and expand access to reproductive health care services across Maryland. I am optimistic that our state will continue to be a champion for the rights of women to make their own health care decisions, and that it will continue to protect the rights to privacy for all Marylanders.”