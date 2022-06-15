Barbara Ann (Hayden) Grimes, 82, of Aquasco, MD, peacefully passed away at Calvert Health Medical Center on June 4, 2022.

Born March 25, 1940, in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. Hayden, Sr, and the late Mary A. (Wible) Hayden.



Barbara married the love of her life, Eugene C. Grimes, Jr., in 1957. They were married for 55 years. In that union, they had two children, Richard E. Grimes, and Deborah L. Boling.

After raising her children to school age, she went to work for Prince Georges County Public Schools, where she was a secretary. She retired from the school board in 1990. After retiring she looked forward to the long visits twice a year with her parents and seeing many of her siblings in Florida.

She enjoyed going out to eat, especially Chinese food, and going shopping every week with the late Aunt Catherine Spalding riding shotgun. She also enjoyed talking on the phone with her family and friends.

Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband, Eugene C. Grimes, Jr., son-in-law Phillip C. Boling, daughter-in-law, Violet M. Grimes, sisters: Mary West, Margaret Kirk, and brother John Hayden.

She is survived by her children Ricky and Debbie, sisters: Frances Fuehrer, Mary Emory (Don), Janice Lunn (Doug), Dorothy Hancock (Paul), Trish Hayden, brothers: Charles Hayden, Jr., James Hayden (Suzanne), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend Ann Canter.

The family of Barbara will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with interment following at Trinity Memorial Gardens.



Pallbearers: Larry Canter, DeSales Farmer, Karl Roberts, Charles Hood, Glenn Hood, and Jason Hood.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 in her memory.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.BrinsfieldFuneral.com

All arrangements were made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.